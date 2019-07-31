by Mountain Mail Staff
USA Triathlon will present Colorado’s first-ever collegiate triathlon combine Aug. 17 at Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road in Colorado Springs.
The event is free and open to women 12-18 years old. It will provide them with an opportunity to get recruited by college coaches in the relatively new NCAA sport of triathlon.
At the combine, the athletes will do some short time trials and record times in a 100-meter swim and a 1,600-meter run. No experience doing triathlons is required.
Tim Yount, USA Triathlon chief sport development officer, said most of the current NCAA programs are recruiting single-discipline athletes for their teams and then coaching them in triathlons. Currently, 30 NCAA schools have triathlon teams.
The combine will go from 8 a.m. to noon and space is limited.
Register at active.com/colorado-springs-co/triathlon/clinics/usa-triathlon-athlete-combine-2019?int=.
For more information, email Gary Weston at gweston1@live.com.