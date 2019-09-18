by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Tuesday’s scores at La Junta may not show it, but the Salida High School volleyball team continued taking steps in the right direction.
“They played really well,” said Salida head coach Haley Huffman. “I thought they worked better together this game than they have in any other, and they pushed each other to be better.”
La Junta won the match 25-9, 25-15 and 25-16. The Lady Spartans, however, played better as the night went on.
“It was a long bus ride, but they really pushed through the last two sets,” the coach said. “The first set we struggled, but I messed up our line so that was my fault.”
The first set was tied early, but La Junta scored 10 of 11 points to pull away. Sophomore Caitlyn Smith got a kill to stop La Junta’s streak, but the Lady Tigers were able to finish on top.
In the second set, sophomore Macy Mazzeo put Salida up 4-3 with a kill. The teams traded points after that and were tied at 11-11. La Junta, however, got hot to win it.
In the third set, Salida came out energized and led about halfway through, 14-13, but the Lady Spartans were unable to close it out on top.
Overall, the coach said she was happy with the way the team, especially its defense, played.
“Our defense did amazing,” Huffman said. “We had 58 digs and 13 kills.”
Next, Salida (4-6) will return home to take on Trinidad (0-4). That game will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.