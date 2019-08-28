With only 22 players out for football, Salida High School won’t field a junior varsity team this season. The Spartans who are willing to throw on their pads and hit someone, however, still want to be respected around the state this year.
“Last year teams respected and feared us,” Salida head coach Matt Luttrell said. “We still want that respect at the end of games. We might be small, but we’re fierce, and we don’t back down from a fight.”
Strong leadership on the field will guide the Spartans, helping younger players step into some new roles.
“We have a great group of leaders,” Luttrell said. “I’m super excited about our captains – Jesse (Camp), Zayne (Walker), Ben (Fuller), Braden (Collins) and Raymond (Clinton).”
He said the right leaders not only can rally the team on the field, but they’re also available to help a teammate off the field.
“You know without a doubt that they have your back and they’re willing to sacrifice for the better good,” Luttrell said.
He said the team’s goals are game to game, but he wants them to do the best they can and keep getting better every week.
He also said they don’t need an “S” on their chest like Superman. “They just have to know their assignments, know what they need to do and play their job,” the coach said.
Salida will begin its season Friday at Summit. The Spartans will then take on Manitou Springs, Delta, Buena Vista and Cedaredge before playing its 2A Intermountain League foes – Alamosa, Bayfield, Pagosa Springs and Montezuma-Cortez.
“On paper we all lost about the same,” Luttrell said about the rest of the league. Bayfield begins the season ranked No. 6 in the state. Alamosa has a new coach, but triple the number of players as Salida. Pagosa Springs, meanwhile, is returning some of its big blockers.
“I think Pagosa will be the team to beat because they have an O-line,” Luttrell said.
The Spartans will play Pagosa Springs Oct. 11 during Salida’s homecoming.
“I think whoever wins that game wins the league,” the coach said. “If we stay healthy, I think we can compete with anybody in the league. The good thing is we have a bunch of competitors.”