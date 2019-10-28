by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ cross-country team was in the hunt for a state title Saturday at the Class 3A championships at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.
“As an athlete and a coach, there is nothing like being in the hunt for a state title,” said Salida head coach Kenny Wilcox. “We’ve had the privilege of being right in the mix for two consecutive years. As the fourth-ranked team coming in, we knew it was going to take nearly flawless races to come out on top. As temperatures climbed, we elected to go into full-on hunter mode and let the rabbits run early. We positioned ourselves within proximity of our prey during mile 1 and then began to rev our engines a little as we headed into mile 2.”
The Spartans had some good results at the championships, led by senior Bean Minor’s 17th-place finish. The rankings for the top four teams, however, ended up being correct, and Salida placed fourth as a team, finishing behind a trio of charter schools. Frontier Academy claimed the title with 77 points, followed by The Classical Academy (89), SkyView Academy (137), Salida (138) and Alamosa (201) in fifth of the 20 squads who competed.
“In my book, Salida does win the mythical state title of being the first noncharter school in the 3A field,” Wilcox said.
After Minor, Elijah Wilcox was the next Spartan to finish, placing 27th in 17:40. Kuper Banghart crossed 34th in 17:48.
“Elijah and Kuper, the fourth and sixth sophomores respectively in the 3A race, were running like seasoned veterans in their first state cross-country rodeo,” the coach said. “Both continued to dispatch the runners in front of them.”
Senior Fin Petit refused to give in to a side ache and placed 34th in 17:50. Senior Reilly Stack finished two seconds behind Petit to place 35th and round out Salida’s team score.
Frank DeCew crossed 86th in 18:49, while Jason Joslin finished 103rd in 19:10.
Other than the two sophomores, the rest of the Spartan runners are seniors.
“As for the seniors, the outcome that far outweighs the league/regional titles and top-10 state placings is that my world has expanded in such a way to make room for friends I will have for life,” the coach said. “I can only hope they feel the same.”
The Lady Spartans entered the championships ranked 10th and did better than their ranking, placing ninth as a team.
“The girls came in ranked 10th, but we were willing to dream bigger,” the coach said. “With an aggressive approach, the (Lady) Spartans finished only 55 points from fourth.”
Quinn Smith capped off an impressive freshman season, earning all-state honorable mention honors with a 29th-place finish in 20:38.
Lanee Dziura, another freshman, was Salida’s next finisher, crossing 40th in 21:05.
Junior Fern Clark placed 57th in 21:34 and freshman Alex Hebert crossed 71st in 21:55.
“Our freshmen, Quinn, Lanee and Alex, were fearless,” coach Wilcox said. “An annoying side ache in Alex’s belly was the only thing that dared to get in the way, and even then Alex refused to be halted. Fern had her best race in a month and brought some serious life into our sails.”
Amelia Tonnesen, the team’s lone senior, crossed 73rd in 23:00 to score Salida’s final team points.
“Losing Amelia, a three-time state cross-country racer, will be difficult to overcome,” the coach said. “Amelia has driven up the winding canyon from Cotopaxi nearly every fall day for the past four years. Her dedication to the team is legendary, and during the last two seasons she has brought her sister (Lydia) along for the ride as well. Amelia is that runner who went from back of the pack to a staple on the varsity. Thank you for your example.”
Junior Kaylynn Shaffer crossed 95th in 22:42 and sophomore Lydia Tonnesen placed 102nd in 22:48.
‘The girls absolutely impressed my socks clean off today,” Wilcox said. “They made their intentions clear right from the start by getting off the line hard. They took some chances, rolled the dice and ran free of fear.
“We’ve been working on moving away from letting our time and place tell the whole story. This has proved to be a challenge, but it is beginning to bear fruit. We can be assured of a great race every time out when our criteria is centered on effort, attitude and willingness to lean into discomfort for our teammates.”
The Classical Academy won the girls’ title with 50 points, followed by Faith Christian (88), Basalt (119), Frontier Academy (178), Aspen (183), Holy Family (185), Alamosa (186), D’Evelyn (206) and Salida (233).
Basalt’s Sierra Bower won the individual title in 18:00, the fastest time of any girl on the day. The Classical Academy’s Mason Norman won his third state title with a time of 15:50.