by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
As Monarch Mountain works on the second phase of its vegetation management plan to remove some of the hazardous beetle kill trees, a local man and his company are helping the resort manage the project.
Salidan Shawn Cheeseman and his company, CRS Timber Products, are managing the ski area’s tree removal effort this summer.
“We’re coaching the ski area on how to attack the rest of it,” Cheeseman said.
CRS is not only taking the timber to mills or turning it into firewood, but it’s also lining up helicopters and subcontractors to do some specialized work on Panorama Ridge’s steep slopes.
CRS Timber Products also worked on the first phase of the project last year. Because of where the trees are being removed this year, however, there’s a new set of circumstances to deal with.
Last year, for instance, CRS was able to use its feller buncher machines, which can cut through a tree in seconds, grab it and move on to the next one.
This year, using the machines isn’t an option.
“It’s too steep,” Cheeseman said. “You’d tear up too much terrain, and the damage is not worth it.”
Instead, Cheeseman found a company that specializes in saw work to come in and cut down the trees with chainsaws. They began working on Pano Ridge last week.
“It’s real challenging for the ground crew with all of the rock outcroppings. That’s why it’s nice to bring in a specialized crew,” Cheeseman said. “Even standing (on the steep terrain) is not easy; it’s back-breaking work for sure.”
Once the trees are chopped down, helicopters will lift them off the slopes with help from the ground crew.
“Helicopters are a clean way to pluck them out,” Cheeseman said. “They can pick them right up and don’t tear up anything.”
He said the helicopter crew is finishing a job in Winter Park but will come here Wednesday and probably start working on Thursday.
To use the helicopter’s services costs $2,700 an hour, Cheeseman said, but he added that another company wanted to charge $5,000 an hour.
Cheeseman, who also skis at Monarch, said his company is doing all of the work for the wood, which they’ll sell for firewood and lumber.
Last year they were able to haul 12 truckloads of trees out every day, and he expected that number to be about the same this year. He was hoping eight of those loads would be able to go to the sawmill while the other four can be used for firewood.
“We’re trying to utilize almost everything,” he said.
Last year the millable wood went to Montrose Forest Products, the biggest mill in the state. Cheeseman said CRS is its biggest provider, with two crews mostly working on the state’s Western Slope.
This year, however, the wood is going to two other mills – Salida’s Wilkins Lumber and Cañon City’s McComb Lumber. Cheeseman said he just added a third crew that will help supply local mills with wood.
While the focus is on Panorama Ridge, Cheeseman said they’ll try to get over and do some work on Gunbarrel too. “We’ll take (Monarch’s budget) as far as we can take it,” he said.
Monarch has also been busy with the project. Cheeseman said they’ve been working on the other side of the mountain where trees were removed last year, “making what we did last year more skiable.”
When this phase of the project is done, Monarch will have some wider glades for people to ski and ride.
“Last year I was super excited to get up there and ski,” Cheeseman said. “Man, it was awesome. I really enjoyed it, and it seemed like everyone enjoyed that open-glade skiing and having more places to go, especially when you explain to them the trees were all dead. This is not about making a better ski area, it’s about making a safer ski area.”
He said by doing the project now while the wood is salvageable, it’s helping solve the problem before it gets out of hand, while making sure that the wood can be used for something.
“If (Monarch) waited five years, it would be dangerous and the trees would be falling down,” Cheeseman said.