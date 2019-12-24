A new Colorado State University research study indicates that bird migration patterns have been changing along with climate change over the past couple of decades.
Kyle Horton, a CSU assistant professor, led the study analyzing nocturnal bird migration, which he said he hopes will lead to more answers about shifting migration patterns, a press release reported.
He and the research team used 24 years of radar data from NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, for the study.
The research team – including scientists from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the University of Massachusetts – found that spring migrants were likely to pass certain stops earlier now than they would have 20 years ago.
Temperature and migration timing were closely aligned, with the greatest changes in migration timing occurring in regions warming most rapidly. During fall, shifts in migration timing were less apparent.
The study was published Dec. 16 in Nature Climate Change.
Horton said the team observed the nocturnal migratory behaviors of hundreds of species representing billions of birds.
“To see changes in timing at continental scales is truly impressive, especially considering the diversity of behaviors and strategies used by the many species the radars capture,” he said.
While the team saw these shifts, Horton said this doesn’t necessarily mean that migrants are keeping pace with climate change.
Migratory birds serve an important role in ecosystems, he said. They eat and take insects off the land, disperse seeds and serve other significant functions, including measuring health in these ecosystems.
Andrew Farnsworth, the study’s senior author and a research associate at Cornell Lab of Ornithology, said the team’s research answered, for the first time, key questions on birds and climate change.
“Bird migration evolved largely as a response to changing climate,” he said. “It’s a global phenomenon involving billions of birds annually. And it’s not a surprise that birds’ movements track changing climates. But how assemblages of bird populations respond in an era of such rapid and extreme changes in climate has been a black box. Capturing scales and magnitudes of migration in space and time has been impossible until recently.”
Fall migration
tends to be ‘messier’
Horton, who works in the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at CSU, said the lack of change in fall migration patterns was a little surprising, though migration also tends to be a “little bit messier” during those months.
“In the spring, we see bursts of migrants, moving at a fairly rapid pace, ultimately to reach the breeding grounds,” he explained. “However, during the fall, there’s not as much pressure to reach the wintering grounds, and migration tends to move at a slower, more punctuated pace.”
During fall, birds are not competing for mates, and the path to reach their destination is more relaxed. There’s also a wider age range of birds migrating, as the young eventually realize they need to migrate, too. The combination of these factors makes fall migration more challenging to study, Horton said.
Horton said the findings have implications for understanding future patterns of bird migration, since birds rely on food and other resources as they travel. Under climate change, the timing of blooming vegetation or emergence of insects may be out of sync with the passage of migratory birds. This seemingly subtle shift could have negative consequences for the health of migratory birds.
Researchers plan to expand their data analysis to include Alaska, where climate change is having more serious impacts than in the lower 48 states in the U.S.