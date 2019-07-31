by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously voted during its July meeting in Telluride to expand its Public Access Program by 100,000 acres in time for the fall 2019 hunting season.
The expansion is the first step in a multiyear effort to double the size of the Public Access Program from 480,000 acres to nearly 1 million acres.
Travis Duncan, CPW public information officer, said after this year the agency plans to add another 200,000 acres in each of the next two years to reach the million-acre goal.
The 100,000 acres being added, as well as the current 480,000 acres, are owned by the state and leased by the State Land Board to CPW to be used seasonally for hunting and fishing. This is the first major expansion of the program since 1993.
CPW will announce the locations of the new lands enrolled in the program in the middle of August, Duncan said. However, he said a lot of the new land this year will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state and will create more opportunities for hunting small game and waterfowl.
“I congratulate the Parks and Wildlife Commission and the State Land Board for expanding access to Colorado state lands,” Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said in a press release. “The expansion of the Public Access Program passed by CPW and the State Land Board will grow the program by more than 20 percent to 585,000 acres over the next year.
“Colorado is a growing state with increased demand for recreation, hunting and angling throughout Colorado. In the coming years, Gov. Polis and the Department of Natural Resources will continue to seek additional access opportunities to encourage Coloradans to experience, explore and enjoy the outdoors.”
The Public Access Program is one of several ways hunters and anglers can get out in Colorado. Colorado spans 66.6 million acres, and 23 million acres of public land is available for hunting.
Additionally, 3 million acres of land in Colorado are called trust lands and have been held in a trust since statehood in 1876 for the purpose of funding public schools. The State Land Board earns money for schools from trust lands by leasing the land for a variety of purposes, including hunting and recreation.
State trust lands near Salida are on Poncha Pass, Little Cochetopa Creek, Sand Gulch and Sand Creek Central, adding land to Game Management Units 561, 56, 57 and 58.