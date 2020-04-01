Derrick Nehrenberg and Salida native Aaron Blondeau recently launched a new trails app called TerraQuest that has some unique features.
While the app Strava crowns kings and queens of the mountain based on user’s time on a trail, for instance, TerraQuest turns unique miles completed on single-track and other dirt trails into a game. One contest, for instance, challenges mountain bikers, hikers and trail runners to complete every trail in the Arkansas Hills Trail System. Another contest is focused on riding the entire Methodist Mountain Trails System.
“It’s a more egalitarian way to compete,” Nehrenberg said, who lived in Salida from 2011-2013. “Not everybody can be the fastest. This is based on doing rather than speed.”
Audible turn-by-turn directions are another feature on recommended routes, allowing users to stay on course without having to keep looking at their phones.
Originally, the two co-founders began developing a CBGTrails (Crested Butte-Gunnison Trails) app and TrailQuest game with the Gunnison-Crested Butte Tourism Association during the past several years. The TrailQuest game was essentially a contest to see who could complete 750 miles of single-track in the Gunnison Valley.
“It’s been really popular,” Nehrenberg said. Thousands have participated in TrailQuest, including six finishers, which led them to developing TerraQuest.
“We figured if people loved the insane 750-mile game, surely they’d like more bite-sized games,” Nehrenberg said.
TerraQuest launched Friday, showcasing trail-completion contests in Salida, Boulder, Durango and the Grand Valley (Fruita, Grand Junction and Palisade). Nehrenberg said if it takes off and people like the app, they’ll add more completion contests, like all of the trails off the Monarch Crest.
By launching the app now while there’s a stay-at-home order in Colorado, Nehrenberg said he hopes it will motivate people to stay in their local regions and try all of the trails there instead leaving to explore elsewhere.
This is when they originally wanted to launch the app anyway.
“The contests are a way to encourage locals to stay and also a way to disperse people,” Nehrenberg said, noting that it gives people the incentive to ride different trails than they would normally ride.
TerraQuest is compatible with Strava, Fitbit and Garmin Connect. Nehrenberg said people can log in at TerraQuest.com and then simply sync their activities.
Businesses can also create recommended routes, with audible turn by turns, and own particular contests as a different way to engage customers. Nehrenberg said TerraQuest will work with businesses individually on recommended routes and adding audible cues manually, making routes more reliable. “That’s a big deal on a new trail,” Nehrenberg said. “You can leave your phone in your pocket” and still get directions.
While Nehrenberg works more on the company’s business side, Blondeau developed the app and runs the technical side.
“He engineered the whole software architecture,” Nehrenberg said.
For more information about the app, visit TerraQuest.com.
“We just launched now because we have this awesome thing and think people can have fun with it,” Nehrenberg said. “Download the app and try it. It turned out to be incredibly addictive.”