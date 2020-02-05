by Cody Olivas
If the weather cooperates, ice skaters could be trying out Salida’s new ice rink as early as this weekend.
The ground has been leveled, two-by-sixes are lined around the surface, and Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association and other volunteers have begun pouring water on the sandy surface, making layer upon layer of ice.
“We hope to have ice by this weekend – that’s what we’re shooting for,” said the association’s Alan Brown, who’s been staying up all night making ice this week.
Brown said 10 different people helped him Monday night, putting in three-hour shifts with hoses and shovels to make ice and remove any falling snow.
“The hockey community and skating community have been wonderful showing up and helping,” Brown said.
Brown also gave Larry Sherwood of Lowry Contracting kudos for work he did to get the ground level.
“He donated hours and hours of time, trucks and machinery,” Brown said. “It’s phenomenal what he did.”
Frank Holman donated fill dirt for the rink, which will form the rink’s foundation, rather than concrete.
The temporary rink that’s set up now will be different next year.
Brown said that after Salida City Council approved rink construction, he went to Alamosa to get shade structures Alamosa had donated to the association, but the poles were already frozen in the ground. Without the shade structures, which are basically poles holding up a 100-by-10-foot piece of agricultural cloth vertically like a curtain, the plan for the rink this year was adjusted.
Brown made the rink a little smaller than it will eventually be (185 by 80 feet, instead of 200 by 85 feet). He also elected not to put up boards even though he said they’re in the budget. “The boards would have reflected the sun back on the ice and melted it,” Brown said.
Sun, he said, has more impact on ice than temperatures. Frost in the ground, which he called a “cold sink,” will act as a refrigerator and also affect the ice more than the temperature outside. That is, unless the ice gets too thick. He said ice around 3 inches thick will be a good amount.
The rink is coming together, and if the weather cooperates people could be enjoying it soon.
“The goal is to let them establish that they can do this, then they can spend the summer developing programming,” said Mike “Diesel” Post, city parks and recreation director. “We hope to have a community ice skating party or two and let everybody come check out the ice before March.”
In the future, Brown said he envisions a full slate of programming at the rink, including open skates, a youth hockey league, skating lessons for both hockey and figure skating, senior skates in the morning with coffee and doughnuts and other activities. Post added that people have also expressed interest in curling.
Brown said eventually they’d like to have a full line of skates available to rent and mentioned the National Hockey League Players Association’s skate bank. “They donate old skates to programs like ours,” Brown said. He also said the Colorado Avalanche had a program that provides gear to little kids to get them started in hockey.
As for seating, Post said the pavilion in the park is close enough to the rink so spectators can sit there and watch the action.
The poles of the shade structure have lights on them so playing at night will be an option.
The association also has a man-powered ice resurfacer to keep the ice smooth.
In the long term, two crucial factors for the rink are level ground and a shade system, Brown said. Only one of those, however, will be at the rink this winter. “If we try our darndest and we still don’t get ice, we’re still way ahead of the game for next year,” he said.
Based on his experience building a rink in Vernal, Utah, which he said has a warmer climate than Salida, Brown estimated Salida could have four months of ice during a normal winter at the natural rink.
“It’s going to be fun watching this community discover hockey,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a boon to the whole town.”