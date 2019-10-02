by Paul J. Goetz
Managing Editor
The Sawatch Mountain Range is the setting for some of what I think is the greatest fall color found anywhere in the Rocky Mountains.
This is, of course, debatable, but follow The Mountain Mail’s patented fall color tour this year and the argument will be pretty well made.
My wife, Denise, dog Brooklyn and I started out at a leisurely pace at about 10 a.m. Saturday and headed north along U.S. 285 from Salida to the turnoff to Mount Princeton Hot Springs on CR 162.
We turned west at this point and started toward our first goal – St. Elmo. Fall’s color hadn’t reached the lower half of Chalk Creek and the cottonwoods that grow alongside it yet, but it wasn’t long after we passed the Chalk Cliffs that we started to see our first aspens of the season.
Anyone who has traveled this road before knows about the series of small waterfalls that tumble along the road east of the Cascade Campground. For those who have not visited this area before it is worth stopping at the pull-off and checking it out.
Check out Chalk Lake and the Agnes Vaille Falls too.
Along the road to Alpine and St. Elmo were several good areas to stop and take photos of fall color.
However, some aspen appear to be already spent and others along Chalk Creek haven’t even started to show color yet. Be prepared to be greeted by lots of off-roaders once you have reached Alpine.
Explore the area if you have time; St. Elmo is definitely worth the visit.
Next we headed back down to Buena Vista via U.S. 285 and got lunch before heading up CR 306.
The trees up Cottonwood Pass road were prime Saturday.
We made a mad dash up to Cottonwood Lake on CR 344, where we were greeted by hundreds of people either fishing, off-roading or leaf peeping.
Dust was thick around the lake, and the trees west of the lake were shades of red and gold.
Denise and I both agreed the best thing to do with Cottonwood Lake would be to head up there just before sunup and set up for a photo pointing toward the inlet.
If the wind isn’t blowing wakes into the lake along with the trees, this would set up a fantastic reflection shot.
We turned back to CR 306 and once again pointed the Ford toward the Continental Divide.
To say that the work done to CR 306 is fantastic is an understatement. The thrill of driving it is almost a distraction to the fall color around us.
A person could dream for hours about driving a sports car at top speed around those curves – not that I would endorse doing such nonsense.
What’s more it doesn’t stop. Once at the top of the pass, we drove down the west side for the first time in a few years.
I see both positive and negative to paving the road all the way to Taylor Park Reservoir.
On the one hand CR 306 may single-handedly be one of the most spectacular scenic drives Colorado has to offer; on the other, it will surely become more popular with visitors.
The aspen going up to the top of the pass are in great condition. There are plenty of areas to stop and enjoy them.
Once over the top there isn’t much aspen going down to Taylor Park Reservoir, but beyond that Gunnison CR 742 runs along the Taylor River and on into Gunnison.
This road is spectacular, including fall color opportunities, the river with plenty of pull-outs and canyon rock walls.
Once we arrived in Gunnison we headed back to Salida via U.S. 50 across Monarch Pass.
It was getting late and the sun was fading so we did not stop for photos on Monarch Pass, but starting early would also afford the casual leaf peeper ample opportunity to see some pretty spectacular fall color on Monarch too.