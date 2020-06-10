In preparation for a native cutthroat trout restoration project, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will remove all bag and possession limits, starting Saturday, for fishing on Upper Sand Creek Lake, Lower Sand Creek Lake and Sand Creek in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
CPW and the National Park Service are working to restore the Rio Grande cutthroat trout to its native waters, according to a press release.
In late August, the lakes and creek will be treated to remove all fish from the drainage. If all goes as planned, Rio Grande cutthroats will be stocked again in the fall 2021.
The affected waters are high on the west flank of the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range.
Anglers must hold a valid Colorado fishing license and can only use standard methods of take. Commercial fishing is not allowed. The area holds rainbow, brook and non-native cutthroat trout. Anglers can keep all the fish they can catch from June 13 through Aug. 30.
Once the Rio Grande cutthroat trout are re-established, anglers will have the opportunity to catch this native fish. Native cutthroat trout populations have declined over the last 100 years due to water diversions, land-use changes and competition from non-native trout that have been stocked throughout the Rio Grande drainage.
“This is a challenging project, but it will provide ideal and protected habitat for these fish,” said John Alves, senior aquatic biologist for CPW’s Southwest Region. “We appreciate that the National Park Service shares CPW’s goals to re-establish native cutthroats in the waters of the San Luis Valley.”