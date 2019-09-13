The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Wild Connections will host a Bureau of Land Management Wildlands Hike along Badger Creek from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Badger Creek, about 10 miles east of Salida in Bighorn Sheep Canyon, is one of few perennial waterways in the otherwise rugged and arid Arkansas River canyonlands, according to a GARNA press release.
The easy-to-moderate hike of up to 6 miles and 400 feet elevation gain begins at Badger Creek’s confluence with the Arkansas River and follows a historic wagon route along the creek on BLM-managed public lands.
The landscape consists primarily of piñon-juniper woodlands blanketing rugged rocky uplands, habitat for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, mountain lions and birds of prey like the bald eagle and red-tailed hawk. Brook trout inhabit the creek itself.
The area has biological values as well, including the imperiled and endemic Arkansas canyon stickleaf, the vulnerable blue-eyed grass and a tributary that contains an imperiled riparian natural community.
Hike participants will learn about the BLM’s ongoing Eastern Colorado Resource Management Draft Plan and the Interior Department’s stated plans to roll back locally proposed protections, including at Badger Creek.
The BLM is accepting comments through Sept 20 at go.usa.gov/xQcZT.
Hikers should pack a lunch and snacks, plenty of water, layers of clothing, rain gear, sturdy boots and other standard hiking essentials.
A maximum of 15 participants will be allowed.
For trip and carpool information and to register, contact John Sztukowski, 817-939-4239 or john@wildconnections.org by 5 p.m. Saturday.