by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The appearance of people on motorized personal watercraft on the Arkansas River Sunday took some Salidans by surprise.
Rob White, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said the craft were piloted by temporary AHRA river rangers who were training and familiarizing themselves with the craft and the river.
White said it is important for rangers to become acquainted with the machinery before they need to be used for a water rescue.
Official motorized watercraft used for rescues are the only motorized craft allowed in the AHRA.