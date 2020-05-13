by Mountain Mail Staff
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a Learn to Hunt webinar series at 7 p.m. Thursdays now through June 11 on Zoom.
Register for the classes at bit.ly/LearnToHuntCPW.
This week’s webinar will focus on understanding hunt statistics and is designed to help hunters learn how to use free statistics while planning big game hunts. It will also discuss how to make the most of draw applications and leftover license options.
The May 21 lesson will be field scouting and how time spent in the field before hunting season can pay off.
Big game hunting tactics will be the May 28 webinar, specifically focusing on three hunting tactics to try and when they might be used.
June 4 will discuss the secondary draw, new to Colorado in 2020, leftover licenses and over-the-counter licenses.
June 11 will be the series’ final webinar and discuss opportunities to find mentors and fellow hunters.