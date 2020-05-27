by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Arkansas River is slowly rising with spring melt-off.
River flow at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday measured 1,630 cubic feet per second at the Salida station.
In the last week, the river has flowed at a daily average between 1,340 and 1,530 cfs, according to data from the Colorado Department of Water Resources.
Cfs on the river typically peaks about mid-June. Last year the river peaked at 4,470 cfs June 15, the Saturday of FIBArk, leading to cancellation of several FIBArk events.
The highest peak in the last 10 years occurred June 18, 2015, at 5,330 cfs.
The lowest flow peak in the last 10 years was a late 1,120 cfs measured in July 2012.
Rob White, park manager for Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, said it’s tough to predict when peak flow will occur this year.
“A lot depends on how hot it gets, for how long and whether we get precipitation,” he said.
White said with current SNOTEL information, especially from upper SNOTEL sites, the Arkansas is probably looking at an average water year.
“The upper sites are a little above average, but it has been a dry warm spring and a lot of the ground is dry from last fall, which could reduce peak,” he said.
White said an average water year provides the best conditions for recreating, since the flow can produce plenty of great whitewater, favorable conditions for families, and the water is less cloudy for fishermen.