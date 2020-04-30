Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT) will participate in Cleanup-Greenup Saturday by cleaning the Milk Run Trail behind the Salida Walmart.
All Milk Run Trail adopters, adopters of other trail sections and other interested trail lovers are invited to gather at 9 a.m. Saturday between Walmart and the Starbuck neighborhood, staying 6 feet apart.
Volunteers will then spread out over different Milk Run Trail sections with trash bags provided by Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
Once full, bags will be transported to AHRA’s dumpster.
If enough volunteers show up to help, the group should finish cleaning up the trail by 11 a.m.
Cleanup-Greenup began April 22 and will last until May 16 this year, extending the event over a few weeks to help volunteers socially distance themselves. People can clean up the Arkansas River and other areas anytime they want to do so during the cleanup period.