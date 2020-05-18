The Bureau of Land Management is offering a new online program in three Colorado field offices that will enable the public to purchase permits for fuelwood online.
Permits are required for harvesting forest products from BLM-managed lands, a press release stated.
This month, permits will be available for purchase online for forest products in the Tres Rios, Grand Junction and Gunnison field offices.
BLM officials said they plan to expand the program in coming months to include additional products and locations in Colorado. Previously, permits were only available for purchase in person at participating BLM field offices.
To purchase a permit, visit forestproducts.blm.gov, answer the questions and review the terms and conditions. Payment information is collected through a secure government payment site. Buyers should print and keep a copy of their permit for law enforcement officers to check.
The new online system allows permits to be purchased 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Permits can still be purchased in person at participating BLM field offices.
