by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
With Salida Mountain Trails’ ShinDig trail workdays paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization turned to a local professional trail builder to help keep the trails in tiptop shape.
SMT recently contracted Cat Gruener to maintain local trails. Gruener is not only helping maintain and re-establish flow on the trails, but she’s also training the organization’s volunteer trail stewards and suggesting reroutes on some trails to make them better.
“We’re not able to do our ShinDigs with the virus, but we have some ongoing maintenance we want to stay on top of, so we decided to use some of the money we raised to put aside a certain number of hours to do maintenance,” SMT President Mike Smith said. “(Cat) has a pretty good resume trail building. She has a lot of skills and we’re excited about it.”
Gruener said she worked with Tony Boone Trails for five years, helping build Chicken Dinner, upper Rusty Lung and Spartan West locally while also building trails in places like California and Arkansas. She’s also a mechanic at Absolute Bikes.
Gruener was busy working Wednesday on Burn Pile. On some sections she was using a garden rake to shape the trail and sort out rocks while leaving the dirt on the trail.
On one turn she was working to improve the berm and make it so cyclists could easily ride up on it, lean and make a nice sweeping turn into the next turn. She said 45 degrees is a good angle of repose for berms, both for riding and durability.
The intention of the trails when they were built, whether they’re flow trails, jump lines or classic cross-country trails, also determines what kind of work needs to be done on them.
On El Duderino and other steep trails, for instance, she said maintaining them involves moving more big rocks and stabilizing features that got blown out from last year’s flash flood.
On classic cross-country and skinny trails, she said the focus is on safety and water drainages.
With many trails damaged from flash flooding last year, some of the trails need extra love this year.
“That’s been a lot of extra work because it moved so much material –dirt and sand,” Gruener said. “It covered parts of trails, especially ones that dip into the washes.”
She said Cottonwood, for instance, had parts of the trail that were nearly gone and needed to be re-established.
She said she’s working with SMT on reroutes to make trails stay out of washes as much as possible, even though many will still need to cross washes.
Sand Dunes, for instance, is a legacy trail, and she said many of the legacy trails were designed by foot traffic, like old game trails. When suggesting reroutes, adding places for water to drain out will be a consideration for her.
Gruener has also been training the organization’s new trail stewards. Most of the work stewards do is with a rake, cleaning up gravel and not really changing the tread, said SMT’s Tom “Jake” Jacobsen, who’s also working with the stewards.
Being a steward can also include picking up trash and pulling noxious weeds. Jacobson described the stewards as SMT’s “eyes on the trails,” noting that if they see a down tree on a trail, for instance, they can contact the organization and someone will go take care of the problem.
When working with stewards, Gruener said she wants to give them some pointers and give them confidence that they’re doing the right thing.
“There are so many details,” Gruener said. “When you can put them all together, it makes a better trail that lasts longer; I want to teach that.”
Gruener said her background as a mountain biker helps her see lines, especially when working on flow trails.
Originally from the Orlando, Florida, area, Gruener said she “grew up outdoors,” riding horses, water skis and even a unicycle when she was young. She followed the horse path to college, studying equine science in Texas. “That was my passion and I always follow my passions,” she said.
After that she moved to Colorado and worked at Colorado State University for six years. When she later moved to Colorado Springs, she said she transitioned into bikes. She attended, and later taught at, the Barnett Bicycle Institute. She also got into endurance races, like the Leadville 100, and later bike packing.
After that she started building trails and eventually settled in Salida, partly because she said the weather was always nicer here than anywhere else.
“I think being an endurance athlete translates nicely to trail building,” she said, noting that you need endurance to work on trails all day.
“It’s very rewarding, you see immediate results, and you get to ride it,” she said. “And everyone who comes by says thank you.”
Gruener said SMT is still looking for a few more stewards to help maintain the trails.
“We want to get people out so they feel they’re part of the community,” she said.
Anyone interested in becoming a trail steward or helping out in other ways can email SalidaMountainTrails@gmail.com. Gruener said if people don’t want to pick up any tools, they could help by pulling some weeds or, since the organization’s fundraiser was canceled, by joining SMT as a member.