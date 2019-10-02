Friends of Browns Canyon is seeking volunteers for a work project from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Saturday at Hecla Junction.
The group needs 10-12 volunteers to help restore some erosion that occurred at Hecla Junction from storm runoff, according to a press release.
Volunteers should meet at the Hecla Junction boat ramp in the southwest corner of Browns Canyon National Monument. Take CR 194 east from U.S. 285.
The work, coordinated by Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area staff, will involve cleanup and restoration of four day-use sites that were damaged by the storm that hit the area in August.
Tools, water and snack bars will be provided. Volunteers should take work gloves, eye protection, sunscreen and rain gear as the weather can change rapidly.