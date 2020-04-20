The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office and the U.S. Forest Service Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Comanche-Cimarron National Grasslands released the Proposed Resource Management Plan for managing Browns Canyon National Monument on Friday.
In the proposed pan, alternative D integrates management actions from the three alternatives presented in the draft plan. Alternative D also responds to comments received during the public comment period and from cooperating agencies while providing protections for monument resources and recreational opportunities.
“The Proposed RMP incorporates input and responds to comments on the draft RMP from numerous stakeholders and interested individuals,” BLM Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said in a press release.
“Engaged partners, communities, state and local government and tribes were central in shared conservation planning of the Browns Canyon National Monument and in the development of this proposed plan to manage this incredible resource.”
The proposed plan for Browns Canyon National Monument is subject to a 30-day protest period. The document and instructions for protest are available for review on the BLM’s ePlanning website at go.usa.gov/xn2eC. Protests are due no later than May 18.