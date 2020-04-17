Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it is accepting proposals until 5 p.m. May 18 for the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program.
The statewide program offers funding opportunities to private landowners who wish to voluntarily protect important wildlife habitats on their property and/or provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public, a press release stated.
The program uses conservation easements, public access easements and, in limited circumstances, fee title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation goals and/or public access goals.
Priority is given to proposals for conservation easements and public access easements over fee title purchases.
Funding for the 2020 cycle is approximately $11 million and is made possible through a conservation partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado and from revenue generated through sale of habitat stamps.
To apply, a landowner must complete a project proposal form that addresses one or more of the following Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission 2020 funding priorities:
• Public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing.
• Big game winter range and migration corridors.
• Protecting habitat for species of concern.
• Riparian areas and wetlands.
• Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands.
All application materials are available at cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/LandWaterCWHP.aspx.
Completed proposals should be emailed to Wildlife.RealEstateProposals@state.co.us