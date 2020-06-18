The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association reminds photographers that they can enter GARNA’s sixth annual photo contest fundraiser until Sunday.
Those who enter the photo contest today will receive a voucher for five free votes to apply to any photo(s) of their choice.
GARNA will donate 50 percent of contest entry proceeds to Chaffee and Lake County Community Foundations’ Emergency Response Funds.
Photos must be taken within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed from Leadville to Cañon City.
The five categories this year are: Flora & Fauna, in your backyard and beyond; Development & Nature, capturing where nature and humans collide; Water, in all shapes and forms; Landscape, a sense of place; and Winter/Holiday, beauty from the dimmest months.
This year also features youth-specific entry options for each category.
GARNA will use submissions to produce and sell quality photographic folded note cards, prints and other products to publicize and raise money for its education and conservation work. Contest participants will receive special pricing and ordering opportunities.
This year submissions will be judged by the public through an online voting system, as well as by an expert panel of professional photographers. The voting deadline is Sunday.
Contest entrants can enter as many photos as they like. Information and instructions on how to submit photos are at gogophotocontest.com/garna.
For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.