Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers are using bird droppings and DNA analysis to more accurately estimate populations of greater sage-grouse in the state.
CPW officials said in a press release that the new type of research is an important milestone in its efforts to conserve the largest grouse in North America, which is a “species of state concern” due to declines in its population and habitat.
Researchers from CPW, Colorado State University and the U.S. Geological Survey conducted a study during the winters of 2012-13 and 2013-14, using the new method to accurately determine the number of greater sage-grouse in the Parachute-Piceance-Roan, a geographically isolated population in Garfield and Rio Blanco counties on the edge of the species’ range in western Colorado.
Known as “noninvasive, genetic mark-recapture analysis,” the method includes collecting grouse fecal droppings in the snow, DNA analysis to detect and identify individual birds, then mark-recapture analysis to estimate abundance.
Because it does not require capturing or marking birds with radio-collars, it’s easier on the birds and enhances research efficiency.
The method had been used with a variety of other species, but it was unknown whether it would be feasible for sage-grouse.
“This study confirms it is feasible, and that opens up new avenues for sage-grouse research and conservation in the future,” Dr. Brett Walker, an avian researcher for CPW, said in the release.
“It is cost-prohibitive, so we can’t use it everywhere all the time, but we are pleased to learn it is available when and where needed,” lead author Dr. Jessica Shyvers, a former CSU doctoral student, said.
The research showed the population of greater sage-grouse in the Parachute-Piceance-Roan doubled in size during the study, from 335 the first winter to 745 birds the next.
Typically, CPW uses the traditional lek-count index – observation and counting of male sage-grouse during spring on their traditional breeding grounds, called “leks” – which successfully tracked the direction and magnitude of the change in population size between years, but it did not accurately estimate actual male abundance in either year.
“Lek counts have been used since the 1950s,” Walker said. “They’re useful for tracking changes in male sage-grouse abundance and distribution over large areas and over time, but they’re not as good if you need accurate estimates of abundance at certain points in time, and especially if you need estimates for females, which are key to healthy populations in this species.
“This is a terrific new tool for monitoring specific sage-grouse populations we need to know more about,” he said. “We’ve shown it works with sage-grouse. Ultimately, that is a positive for the future conservation and management of this and other grouse species.”