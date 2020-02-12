Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents that big-game wildlife does not need our help to get through winter, and feeding them is not only illegal but does more harm than good.
The annual reminder holds true across the entire state, but this one is being issued after egregious incidences have been discovered by wildlife officers in Jefferson and Park counties, a press release reported.
One incident occurred in the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision of Bailey, where a homeowner was feeding deer in his yard and the deer would rush toward the resident from surrounding properties when he was outside.
A second act was by an Evergreen resident who was luring deer into her home, where she would feed them human food, which was captured in a video.
Wildlife officers contacted both parties and charges were filed. Violations for feeding big-game wildlife can result in a $100 fine per occasion of feeding, plus mandatory surcharges.
“It is selfish and unethical to feed big game,” Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said. “You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm’s way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people.”
Wild deer are meant to be out in the wild, not pets. Feeding them leads to trouble for both wildlife and humans alike, Lamb said.
Attracting deer to your property by providing food for them causes animals to congregate in one area. It disrupts their natural migration patterns, can lead to resident herds that degrade habitats, enables spread of diseases like chronic wasting disease and attracts predators.
“If you are training deer to come and stay in your backyard, you are asking mountain lions to be in your neighborhood as well,” Lamb said.
Feeding issues involving big game are a common problem in Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey, where wildlife officers contacted a dozen individuals for feeding big game in January.
Not only does feeding big-game animals change their natural migration, but it also disrupts their digestive systems. Big-game animals can die if fed the wrong food.
“Whether you believe feeding is correct or not, it is against the law,” Wildlife Officer Scott Murdoch said.
“I commonly find that mountain residents believe feeding deer and elk is a helpful and harmless act, but doing so habituates these animals to people in ways that completely alter the natural distribution of elk and deer and disrupts their natural wild behavior,” Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson said.
“Turning your yard into a virtual zoo by feeding deer and elk is not safe for people, not healthy for wildlife and is truly a selfish act. The proper way to enjoy viewing wildlife is to do so from a safe distance and without artificially introducing feed, salt or other attractants that alter their natural use of the landscape and aversion to people.”
To learn more about dangers of feeding wildlife, visit cpw.state.co.us.