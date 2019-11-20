The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced it is partnering with REI Co-op for the #OptOutside and #garnaopttoact social media campaign during the holiday season.
REI’s #OptOutside encourages people to spend Black Friday outside on public lands. This year, according to a GARNA press release, REI and GARNA are emphasizing that while just getting outside is good, everyone can stretch themselves to include sustainability and care for natural resources this holiday season.
Between now and Dec. 28, GARNA is asking the local community to challenge itself to try something new and green, participate in a conservation project and then post about it on Instagram, tagging #garnaopttoact and #OptOutside. GARNA will offer suggestions on its social media.
GARNA will randomly select Instagram posts for prize drawings on Dec. 29.
There is no limit on the number of entries.