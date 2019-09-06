The Bureau of Land Management announced a prescribed fire project is planned for the Squaw Creek area, approximately 17 miles west of Saguache.
The burn, to be conducted by the BLM’s Front Range Fire and Aviation Management Unit and the Rio Grande National Forest, could take place between Sept. 15 and whenever winter weather precludes operations, according to a press release.
The exact timing will depend on favorable weather and fuel moisture conditions.
Once started, the burn is expected to take several days. At least 25 firefighters will be on scene for the duration of the burn.
“We will not initiate the prescribed burn until the conditions are right to achieve the objectives of the project,” Tyler Webb, BLM Front Range fire management officer, said.
“Reducing hazardous fuels and achieving resource benefits in the project area are priorities for the operation.”
The burn will treat approximately 297 acres of BLM land and 252 acres of U.S. Forest Service land to reduce accumulated fuels and improve resiliency of the timber stand. Targeted fuels include diseased or infected Douglas fir, decadent grasses and other ground fuels that have accumulated since previous treatments.
Smoke may be visible in the area both during and after the burn operations. Smoke will be most visible during the warmest part of the day. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.
Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and have obtained smoke permits from the state for the planned burn.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect people’s health. For more information, visit the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website, colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.