The city of Salida is seeking five Salida residents and two Chaffee County residents to volunteer their time to serve on the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Advisory Board.
The city must receive applications by 4 p.m. May 22, a press release stated.
Application forms can be found at cityofsalida.com/2020/04/city-of-salida-seeking-parks-recreation-open-space-and-trails-prost-advisory-board-members.
Applications should be emailed to Erin.Kelley@cityofsalida.com or mailed to 448 E. First St., Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201.