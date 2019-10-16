Salida Mountain Trails will host its fall community update meeting at 6 p.m. today at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
SMT officials will talk about the local trails while giving like-minded folks an opportunity to socialize at the event.
“During the meeting several board members will talk about recently added trails and our plans for future trails, infrastructure and maintenance efforts,” SMT President Mike Smith said. “We will also discuss our future volunteer needs and let people know how to get more involved.”
Smith said SMT will also thank its business partners and sponsors at the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.