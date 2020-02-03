The Salida High School wrestling team squared off with some tough competition again Saturday at the Valley Classic in Center.
“This weekend was a good tournament for the guys,” Salida head coach Steve Myers said. “They had some tough competition, and it gets us started for what’s coming up.”
Freshman Drew Johnson went 4-1 to lead the Spartans with a third-place finish at 132 pounds.
Junior Colin King went 1-2 at 126 pounds, and senior Nico Wilson went 1-2 at 182 pounds.
Johnson had started to cut down to 126 pounds but decided to stay at 132 instead. “It was just too hard of a cut,” Myers said.
Johnson pinned his first two opponents Saturday to reach the semifinals. Centauri’s highly ranked Eyan Chavez then beat Johnson 9-0, but Johnson responded by pinning his next foe to reach the third-place match. Johnson then scored an 18-2 technical fall over Sierra Grande/Centennial’s Richard Atencio to finish third.
With Johnson staying at 132, junior Colin King bounced back up from 120 pounds to 126 where he started the season.
“Looking at state and regionals, it looks like he has a better chance (of qualifying) at 126,” Myers said, noting that Salida’s region has six ranked wrestlers at 120 and four ranked wrestlers at 126. “Our region is stacked at 120 and 126 both,” the coach said, adding that 132 pounds and 182 pounds also have a lot of talented wrestlers. “In any other region it looks like we could have gotten all three in (the state tournament),” he said.
All three Spartans, however, will have to beat some good opponents to earn a spot at state.
King scored a 15-0 technical fall against Paonia’s Jason Kuntz Saturday but lost his other two matches by fall in his return to 126.
Wilson pinned Center’s Elezar Aguilar but lost by pin in his other two bouts.
Wilson, a first-year wrestler, is now 7-7 overall. King is 17-12 while Johnson is 25-7. Johnson’s record is the fourth best at 132 in Salida’s region, Myers said.
Salida finished 18th of 25 teams in Center. Piedra Vista (New Mexico) won the tournament, followed by Centauri, John Mall and Buena Vista in fourth.
Chris Hutchings (106) and Micah Hertrich (160) both placed first to lead the Demons.
The Spartans have only one more warm-up competition, the 3A Tri-Peaks League tournament, before they’ll try to place in the top four at regionals to qualify for state.
At the league meet Saturday in La Junta, SHS will also see many of the wrestlers they’ll face at the regional championships.
“We’ll see a lot of (regional) teams at league so we’ll have to pay attention to who’s wrestling,” Myers said.
As the season ramps up, the team is focused on the mental aspect of the sport the next few weeks.
“A lot of it’s mental right now,” Myers said. “We want to be aggressive out of the gate, get the first takedown and get ahead.” He also said not looking past any opponent is key.