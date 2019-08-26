In the year since Weigh and Win was introduced in Chaffee County, 172 local participants have lost a total of 445 pounds, Chaffee County Public Health reported.
Mike Orrill, special projects coordinator at Public Health, said those numbers are a strong testimony to the effectiveness of the Weigh and Win, a free weight loss program that pays Coloradans age 18 and older to achieve a healthy weight.
Offered jointly by Solvista Health and Chaffee County Public Health, the program provides cash incentives for participants starting with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater, according to a press release. Other prizes are awarded for those who begin the program with a BMI of less than 25.
Each participant will have access to personalized health coaching, fitness and nutrition plans, a weekly grocery list and unlimited access to health coaches via text message, email or phone.
Progress is tracked through quarterly, private weigh-ins at the new Weigh and Win kiosk at the Chaffee County Public Health office in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., Suite 143. The kiosk measures weight and BMI and takes a full-length photograph providing a visual progress report of the participant’s weight improvement.
All weigh-ins are completely private and no personal information is shared.
Statewide, Weigh and Win has more than 106,000 participants, and more than 366,000 pounds have been lost. The average weight improvement for a successful Weigh and Win participant after one year in the program is 17.7 pounds, or an 8 percent weight loss.
Orrill said research has shown that a weight loss of 3-5 percent can reduce a person’s risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and the need for cholesterol and heart medications.
“We are very excited to offer this free program that encourages our community to eat healthy and be active,” Orrill said. “Successful participants will be healthier, feel better and even be rewarded.”
Sign up for Weigh and Win at the kiosk in the Touber Building or at weighandwin.com.
For questions, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510 or Weigh and Win at 800-694-0352, or email personal.trainer@weighandwin.com.