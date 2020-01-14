The Colorado high school alpine ski-racing season got underway Friday with a pair of races at Beaver Creek and Winter Park.
Skiers from Salida are once again racing with Leadville students on the Lake County Panthers’ alpine team, which had mixed results at Beaver Creek.
Salidans Eddie Glaser, Rowynn Slivka, Cassidy Gillis, Maddie Porter, Gwen Ramsey, Lily Leddington and Lanee Dziura are all racing on the Panthers’ alpine team this winter, joining nine athletes from Leadville.
Some Buena Vista athletes are on the middle school team, but none are on the high school team this season.
“It’s super awesome. I don’t see any interschool rivalry,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “I think it’s because they’ve always done it like this. The ski team has always been made up from several different schools, and a lot of them have been skiing together for several years. It’s pretty great – they get to make friends in different places that they don’t get to see every day.”
The team practices at Ski Cooper on Saturdays. On Mondays and Wednesdays they train at the Dutch Henry sledding hill in Leadville, hiking up the hill to ski down it.
On Friday, the team tested themselves for the first time this year against some other squads. Chilly weather, 4 inches of fresh snow and a large competition field greeted the skiers for their season opening giant slalom race at Beaver Creek.
The mostly young race team had an eye-opening experience that yielded mixed results, the coach said. Three Panthers hit state marks while several others were among the 70 or so kids who crashed on the course.
“It was a tough day for all the racers,” Ryan said. “The decision to run 438 starts on the same course resulted in some scary course conditions. There’s only so much you can do when you get in a rut, get light on a ski, and it comes off. Still, we’re proud of the tenacity our kids showed along with the camaraderie and teamwork of those that had a rough day.”
Junior Taylor Duel and freshmen Slivka and Glaser all managed to finish in the top third to get a state-qualifying placement.
Of 122 racers in the girls’ division, Duel led the team with a fourth-place finish after her two giant slalom runs. Slivka wasn’t far behind Duel, finishing 15th overall. Junior Michaelah Main, who is a skimeister, competing in both alpine and Nordic disciplines, finished 47th, missing the state-qualifying placement by six places, despite battling illness.
Sophomore skimeister Elona Greene finished 71st. Freshman Gabbie Tait placed 78th. Porter, a junior and first-time racer, finished 79th while sophomore skimeister Morgan Holm placed 85th.
Glaser led the boys’ team and became the first Panther to qualify for the state championship. Glaser finished 35th of 110 racers. Matt Cairns, a fellow freshman and skimeister, finished 41st after he had a hip-check during his first run.
Among the 35 female racers who crashed during the race were freshman Dziura, who crashed in her first run, and junior Gillis, who lost a ski in during her second run. For the boys, senior Kyle Rongstad crashed just before the finish in his first run while freshman skimeister Jace Peters crashed in a rut during his second run. Thirty-four other male racers did not finish the race.
“It was the start to a long season,” Ryan said. “Keeping the kids healthy and on top of things is always a challenge, especially for the skimeisters, but the kids are motivated and working hard so it should be a good season.”
Next, high school Panthers will travel to Loveland Friday for the second giant slalom qualifier of the season.