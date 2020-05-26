Eleven teams of two hit the course Monday to compete in Salida Women’s Golf Association’s Memorial Day Tournament at the Salida Golf Club.
Janine Marr and Anna Martellaro in the first flight and Liz Riley and Edna Cardell in the second flight came away with blind-partner best ball scores of 61, the overall lowest in the tournament. For winning their respective flights, they each received a $75 gift certificate to Salida Golf Club’s pro shop.
Shirley Dominick and Patsy Ochs each received $50 gift certificates for placing second in the first flight with a score of 64. Sheila Veazey and Wendy Schwarz received $50 certificates for second place in the second flight with a 69.
Moe Schultz earned a $25 gift certificate for landing closest to the pins on holes 3 and 12 for the first flight. Ochs won the closest to the pin competition on holes 6 and 15 for the first flight. No winners were announced for the second flight because no one reached the green after teeing off.
Tournament coordinator Tami Smith said logistically everything went smoothly.
“It took a little less than four hours to complete, so we felt like the pace of play was pretty good,” Smith said. “Everyone involved enjoyed it.”
The tournament was divided into flights based on handicaps to adapt for new and experienced players.
Tournament entry was free for all association members. Their next tournament, also free for members, is the Ladies’ Club Championship in August.