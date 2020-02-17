Only one team has beaten The Vanguard School in girls’ basketball this season. Salida High School almost became the second one Friday.
“It was awesome; we played great,” SHS head coach Heather Eagen said. “It was back and forth the whole game.”
Salida was winning the game by 2 points with six minutes left. Vanguard, however, knocked down a couple of late 3-pointers, forcing Salida to start fouling. The Lady Coursers then capitalized from the free-throw line to win the game 47-37.
Vanguard improved to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win, while Salida is now 2-15 overall.
“I’m really proud of the girls to go in there and compete with a good team like that,” Eagen said. “Our record doesn’t show the team we are.”
Junior Rachel Pelino helped SHS take a 10-8 lead into the second quarter and go into halftime tied with Vanguard, 19-19. “She played awesome and pretty much carried us in the first half,” Eagen said. Pelino finished with 10 points.
In the third quarter, freshman Isabeau Kaess scored all 11 of Salida’s points, keeping the Lady Spartans within 2 points of Vanguard heading into the fourth, 32-30.
Kaess knocked down four 3-pointers in the game and finished with a team-high 14 points.
Junior Raley Patch added 4 points. The coach said Patch also “was dominating the boards.”
“We were rebounding really well, our defense was solid, and on offense we were moving the ball well and making good decisions,” Eagen said. “We were frustrating them. We broke their press so they pulled it off. All of the things were coming together.”
Despite losing, the way the team played has the coach optimistic.
“It’s really hard to keep losing, especially when you’re working hard,” Eagen said. “But to go into a game when you’re severely the underdog and play how they did, I’m just proud of them.”
The Lady Spartans will conclude their season Tuesday when the team hosts Buena Vista. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
“I think this game gives us some momentum to go into that,” Eagen said.