The Salida Racing high school mountain bike team competed at a new venue Sunday, hitting up some trails in Snowmass.
“The course had a lot of climbing, corners and dust,” senior captain Iain Stewart said. “(It was) fun, overall.”
As a team, Salida finished fifth of the eight Division 1 teams with 5,603 points. Cheyenne Mountain won the team title with 6,664 points.
“The team overall versus the other Division 1 teams is very similar to the first and second races of the season,” said Salida head coach Rob Kelley. “They’ve had a heavy three weeks of training and racing, will have some recovery this week and then build toward the state championship in Durango.”
After most of Salida’s girls didn’t get to compete in the team’s last race in Leadville because the weather turned ugly, they led the Spartans on Sunday; twelve of Salida’s 15 scorers were girls.
In the girls’ varsity race, junior Cassidy Gillis got out to a good start but crashed and had to get out an Allen wrench to fix her handlebars midrace.
“She lost a lot of time but, typical Cassidy, she hung in and passed half of the field to finish 14th,” Kelley said. “Without that crash she most definitely would have scored her first top 10 (finish) in the varsity race.”
Gwen Ramsey was Salida’s next highest scorer, placing 11th in the sophomore girls’ race.
“Gwen Ramsey had an issue at the start of the race as the entire field passed her by but got back on the bike and finished 11th,” Kelley said.
Senior Ruby Brown also overcame some adversity to finish 27th in the girls’ varsity race.
“Ruby Brown gets a huge shout-out for the fact that she raced sick so as not to lose points overall and finished on what turned out to be a very difficult course,” Kelley said.
In the girls’ junior varsity race, junior Maddie Porter placed 21st and junior Ruby Shomion finished 24th.
Four more Lady Spartans also scored for the team in the sophomore girls’ race. Seda Condell placed 16th and Amelia Capozza was right behind her in 17th. Araya Rodrigues finished 23rd, and Tess Darracott placed 35th.
In the freshman girls’ race, Alexis Smith crossed 23rd, Lily Leddington finished 25th, and Emma Diesslin placed 26th.
Junior Daniel Richardson scored the most points out of the Salida boys’ contingent. Richardson finished 40th in the junior varsity race while senior Keagen Cox placed 53rd.
Eddie Glaser also scored team points for Salida Sunday, placing 28th in the freshman boys’ race.
Also competing in the boys’ junior varsity were Stewart (79th), Carlos Barrientos (84th), Colin King (85th), Cooper Wood (88th), Israel Montellano (105th) and Agulin Brunel (131st).
In the sophomore boys’ race, Ethan NeJame Zeiset (49th), Daniel Millett (60th) and Ford Carlos (72nd) also raced.
Jackson Karls (40th), Chase Diesslin (57th), Ian Valler (65th), Ellis Haas (66th), Garrett Kerns (76th), Gavin Barron (85th), Eli Waldbaum (87th), Ison White (100th), Eoin Blackburn (102nd) and Amory Kindle (121st) all competed in the freshman boys’ race.
Senior Gianna Fritz competed in the junior varsity girls’ race, but did not finish.
“All told it’s easy to be proud of our kids for working hard and sticking with it when things get tough,” the coach said. “I’m looking forward to all of their hard work coming together and paying off when it counts the most.”
Salida will next compete Oct. 6 in Eagle in the final race before the state championships Oct. 19-20 in Durango.