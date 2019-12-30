For the first time in its history, Monarch Mountain is putting together a women’s social ski club, giving women a chance to make new friends to hit the slopes with.
“The idea is many women are active skiers, but they’re new to the area or they’re taking the sport back up and they don’t necessarily have a partner to ski with,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said. “This will allow for social building.”
The women’s ski club is open to all women.
“All abilities of skiers and snowboarders are welcomed and encouraged,” Wadsworth said.
Wadsworth described the club as “grassroots” and “casual” and said it won’t have a lot of structure, allowing it to mature on its own.
The club will have its first outing on Jan. 8 and continue to meet at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for the rest of the season. The club is free to participate in, but members do need a lift ticket or season pass.
There’s no need to register either. Women just need to meet at the fireplace in Monarch’s base lodge, across from the Java Stop, and be booted up and ready to go at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.
“Naturally they’ll break into ability levels,” Wadsworth said, adding that she’ll be there to help coordinate.
As part of the club, Wadsworth said the women will also be able to demo equipment, receive a tip of the day and attend a social hour afterwards. Wadsworth said they’re also encouraging “ski-aways” to other ski areas and helping women find friends who can travel with them to those areas.
“Ski clubs are an old thing nationwide, but Monarch has never had one,” Wadsworth said. “For our 80th anniversary, it seemed fitting.”