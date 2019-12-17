Locals and visitors can celebrate the new year by getting outside and going for a hike Jan. 1 with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The hike is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
At least 25 state parks, including Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, will host organized hikes for the First Day Hike of 2020 event.
“It’s a statewide program to encourage people to start the new year on the right foot by getting out and enjoying our state parks,” said Jennifer Crawford, AHRA administrative assistant.
The local hike will take place on the Old Midland Railroad Grade in the Fourmile Recreation Area near Buena Vista. The guided hike features beautiful mountain and rugged shallow canyon scenery with sweeping views of the Upper Arkansas Valley and the snow-capped Sawatch mountains, according to CPW.
The loop will be designed so that hiking will be done on existing roads, trails and major washes in the area – minimal cross-country foot travel will be done in deep snow. The route will be adjusted to the snow conditions on the day of the event.
AHRA volunteer naturalist Bob Hickey, who knows the area’s geology well, will lead the hike.
To register for the hike, and for more information, call AHRA at 719-539-7289. Registration will be accepted until the day before the event. There is no limit to the number of people who can participate.
Pets are also allowed to go on the hike if they’re on leash or under direct command. The hike is not recommended for children younger than age 10.
The hike is free but park visitors must possess a valid parks pass to participate.
Hikers are encouraged to take snacks and water, dress in layers and be prepared with traction and/or trekking poles for winter hiking in snow or on icy trails; if there is snow, consider taking snowshoes.