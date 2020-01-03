Anyone who wants to get into skiing or snowboarding will have a chance to learn the fundamentals of the sports this month.
Monarch Mountain is joining ski resorts across the country in celebrating Learn to Ski or Snowboard Month by offering free lessons.
From 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 10, Monarch will offer a free introduction to skiing or snowboarding clinic to help people learn one of the sports.
Participants must sign a waiver and check in for the free clinic at the Monarch Mountain Lesson and Rental Center in the morning of Jan. 10.
Lift tickets and equipment are not included and will need to be purchased separately.
For more information, call 719-530-5000.