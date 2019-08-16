Barry Spence is back to lead the Salida High School boys’ golf team. Spence coached the team for 20 years, then came back for another three-year stint. When he learned Scott Breunich wasn’t going to return this year, Spence decided to return to lead his hometown team once again.
“I was going to come back for a few weeks and see my mom, and then I found out Scott wasn’t going to do it,” Spence said. “I talked with (athletic director) Jim (Coscarella), and it worked out pretty nice.”
Spence, who also taught in Salida and served as the high school’s athletic director, now lives in Arizona full time. He said he usually comes back for a few weeks to “get out of the heat” and see his mom, who still lives here, and the dates ended up coinciding with the golf season.
“I’m very excited,” Spence said. “It’s a good group of kids.”
Spence will inherit a fairly young team with more freshmen and sophomores than upperclassmen.
“Some of the younger kids will have to step up,” he said.
The team began practicing Monday, and on Tuesday Spence said he was still learning everybody’s swing.
For the returning players, however, one goal of Spence’s is to help them qualify for state.
For the freshmen, he said he wants to improve their skill level, help them learn the game and, by the end of the season, improve their scoring average.
In general, he said he wants the team to enjoy itself while the players work to improve themselves.
The team was scheduled to play its first qualifying round Thursday to determine which four players will compete in the team’s opening tournament.
Salida will begin its competition season Monday at Florence’s Sumo Golf Course in the first league tournament. To be eligible for all-league honors, the players must compete in all league tournaments.