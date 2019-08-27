Salida High School head volleyball coach Haley Huffman has a lot of goals for her team: always getting better overall, finding holes, being volleyball smart and continuing to work together.
Her two biggest goals, however, she said are to have fun and for the team to work together and trust each other.
Those goals, she said, are also the keys to the team having a successful season.
Huffman lost most of her varsity squad from last year, but with 35 girls out this year, she has lots of players to step in, and her new varsity team will be composed of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
“It’s been going good,” Huffman said. “We’re starting to get our chemistry, and the younger girls are working hard and stepping up.”
How well the girls have been working together, she said, is one of their strengths. The team’s offense and its leadership are some of its other strengths.
“We have really good leadership on the team. Both seniors are incredible leaders and so are some of the younger girls,” the coach said, pointing out Madie Patch, Jamison Batinich, Macy Mazzeo, Quinn Burkley and Raley Patch.
Working on defense, meanwhile, has been a point of emphasis.
“We’ve been practicing a lot of defense – getting quicker to the ball, quicker on hits and quicker moving our feet,” Huffman said.
The coach is returning to lead the Spartans for the second season, which has helped her out. “It’s been a lot easier this year,” she said. “I know more of the girls and know what I want to do. Every year is different with different girls, but it’s been good.”
The team will play its first game of the season tonight at Lake County. The coach, however, is more concerned about her team doing what it needs to do than who their opponent is.
“We need to work as hard as we can,” Huffman said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”