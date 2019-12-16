Three Spartan wrestlers placed in the team’s home tournament, the Rob Mickel Tournament, Saturday, while the whole team showed improvements from their first tournament.
From last weekend to this weekend, there were huge improvements, Salida High School head coach Steve Myers said. “We worked on some certain stuff after the Buena Vista tournament, and I saw it come alive today.”
Freshman Drew Johnson won the 132-pound weight class. Senior captain Colin King finished fifth at 126 pounds and senior Nico Wilson placed third at 182. Sophomore Izan Wheeler lost two matches by decisions at 138 while sophomore Tristen Jones also went 0-2 at 160.
“I feel like all of us brought it and were ready to go,” Johnson said.
Johnson won his first match by a tech fall, 15-0. He pinned his second opponent in the second period and then pinned the next two wrestlers he faced in less than a minute.
Johnson stuck Centauri’s Ivan Lopez in 45 seconds during the championship match. Johnson took Lopez down with a fireman’s carry right off the whistle, scored 3 points with a near fall points and then put Lopez on his back again and pinned him to win his first high school title.
“I felt good,” Johnson said. “The first couple of times were a little sloppy, but as I got further into the tournament I felt better.”
Setting up his shots better was one adjustment he made during the day, Johnson said.
At 126 pounds, King pinned his first opponent but lost in the quarterfinals to Buena Vista’s David Arellano. King responded by pinning everyone else he faced. Against Las Animas’ Jordan Anaya, King escaped with six seconds left in the first period and then took Anaya down right before the period ended to take a 3-2 lead. A reversal and low single helped King extend his lead before eventually pinning Anaya.
King pinned his next opponent with a cradle to reach the fifth-place match. Then, against Centauri’s Cyrus Sandoval, King scored a takedown and back points in the first period and pinned Sandoval with five seconds left in the second.
“I’m probably more impressed with Colin than anyone,” Myers said. “We hit some things in practice and he walked in and did them (today).”
Wilson, a senior who competed in his first wrestling tournament, went 3-1 to place third at 182 pounds.
“I was really nervous going into it,” Wilson said. “Every opponent was a new challenge, and I did not think I’d be able to do as well as I did.”
Wilson pinned the first two guys he faced before losing a 7-1 decision in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Wilson, who said he only knows about 10 moves, gave Centauri’s Adam Chacon several points for locking his hands and an illegal move. In overtime, however, Wilson stopped a Chacon shot with a good sprawl and then spun behind him to get the takedown and win the match, 8-6.
“I’m proud. I didn’t think I’d place in my first tournament; taking third is a big building block,” Wilson said. “I’m happy I chose wrestling and am looking forward to the future.”
Wheeler and Jones also did some good things on the mat even though they didn’t get their hands raised.
“Win or lose, it’s about what we’re doing,” Myers said. “They realize if they improve week by week, things will start happening.”
Senior Jesse Camp, at 285, was hurt and did not compete. Myers said they hope to have him back after Christmas if his injury isn’t too serious.
Centauri finished first of the 16 teams who competed in the tournament with 236.5 points. Pueblo Central (139) finished second, followed by Cheyenne Mountain (119), Sierra Grande/Centennial (69.5), Norwood (69) and Salida in sixth with 63.5 points.
Seven other teams were unable to attend because of weather.
“I’m really proud of the team; Colin led us,” Wilson said. “Now it’s onwards and upwards from here.”
Buena Vista had four wrestlers place to finish 10th with 33.5 points.
Yakov Foley finished sixth at 106, Arellano took fourth at 126, Ethan Flavin placed sixth at 132 and Chris DeLuca finished fourth at 160.
The Spartans will hit the mat again Saturday when they compete in Sheridan High School’s tournament.
“I’m just happy to keep building,” Myers said. “Improving every weekend is our goal.”