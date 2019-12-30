January is Ski Safety Month across the nation, and Monarch Mountain will host events every Saturday during the month to help skiers and snowboarders stay safe on the slopes.
“Monarch is joining the National Ski Areas Association’s nationwide campaign to promote safety at ski areas, educate skiers and snowboarders about being safe and to use common sense when cruising down the slopes,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said.
“Monarch is very proactive in pushing safety messages and is offering events and activities focused on ski area safety every Saturday (in January).”
While events will take place throughout the month, the highlight at Monarch will be its Backcountry Day on Jan. 11.
“There will be a full day of activities so people can learn about backcountry equipment and accessing the backcountry,” Wadsworth said.
The day will begin with a Dawn Patrol skin up and ski down the mountain at 7 a.m. People must have their own equipment to participate in the Dawn Patrol and other events.
For people new to the backcountry and others wanting to check out some new gear, equipment demos will be offered at the mountain from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other sessions include Backcountry Planning Tips from 10-11 a.m.; Know Before You Go, presented by ski patrol director Zach Moore, from 11 a.m.-noon; a backcountry tour featuring tips and techniques from noon-3 p.m.; Snowpits 101 from noon-2 p.m.; an avalanche dog demonstration at 1 p.m.; Avalanche Beacons 101 covering beacon basics from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; and Avalanche Beacons 201 covering searching techniques and tips from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Colorado Mountain College will lead several of the discussions, which will take place at various locations around the ski area.
“Monarch is pleased to once again be partnering with Colorado Mountain College’s avalanche science programs,” Wadsworth said.
She also called the avalanche dog demonstration, in which a fake burial is staged and the dog finds them, one of the day’s highlights.
The event is free, but visitors still need a lift ticket or season pass to ride the lifts. Participants taking part in the uphill travel activities must also sign an uphill waiver.
Ski Safety Month will kick off Saturday at Monarch with the mountain’s staff emphasizing the skier responsibility code that’s printed on the back of every lift ticket and season pass.
“It’s so very important that people understand the responsibility code,” Wadsworth said. “As skiing gets more popular and the slopes get more crowded, it’s more important than ever for people to observe the responsibility code and use common sense when skiing and snowboarding.”
The code includes always staying in control and being able to stop; giving people ahead of you the right of way; not stopping where you obstruct a trail or aren’t visible from above; looking uphill and yielding to others when starting to go downhill or merging into a trail; using devices to prevent runaway equipment; observing signs and staying out of closed areas; and knowing how to ride a lift before hopping on one.
On Jan. 18, Monarch will partner with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and the Central Mountain Regional Emergency Medical and Trauma Advisory Council for its annual Kids on Lifts & Lids and Kids event. Beginning at 10 a.m., approximately 20 free helmets will be available for the kids in the Pioneer Room. From 10:30-11 a.m. in the Monarch Room, Dr. Rocky Khosla will give a presentation titled “Impact Free: Keeping your head in the game.”
Lift operators and instructors will also provide guidance on proper chairlift riding.
On Jan. 25, Monarch will wrap up the safety month with its Park Smart day and a junior competition in the Tilt terrain park. “Instructors will be in the terrain parks encourage people to be SMART,” Wadsworth said. The SMART acronym stands for: Start small, work your way up and build your skills; Make a plan for every feature, every time; Always look before you drop; Respect the features and other users; and Take it easy, know your limits and land on your feet.
All of the events are free and don’t require registering, but lift tickets are still needed to access the lifts.