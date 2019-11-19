Both tears and laughs prevailed as Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox recognized each of his senior runners Thursday during the team’s end-of-season banquet.
Wilcox said he was “wealthy beyond belief with good relationships.”
The boys’ team finished fourth at state, and the girls’ team finished ninth. Wilcox said this was the 14th straight year for the girls’ team to compete at state, while it was the boys’ 13th straight year.
Senior Bean Minor and sophomore Elijah Wilcox were named to the All-State Honorable Mention Team for placing 17th and 27th respectively, and freshman Quinn Smith was named to the team for the girls after finishing 29th. The All-State Honorable Mention Team is made up of racers who finish in the 15th to 30th spots at state.
Coach Wilcox called up his seniors one by one and spoke about each of them.
He started with Amelia Tonnesen, saying she was a great student and musician and might be the first ever Salida cross-country team captain from Cotopaxi High School. Wilcox said the words he would use to describe Tonnesen were driven, dedicated and relentless.
He called up Kaela Earhart, who ran for the team in the past but due to an injury served as the team’s manager this year. Wilcox described her as reliable and supportive and said she really helped him with the team.
Wilcox said Minor, who is part of the “shaggy hair guys,” has an incredible inner strength. He said Minor helped him with some of the kids in the Youth in Action program, which Wilcox runs.
Speaking of Frank DeCew, Wilcox said he was “reliable” and loved his sense of humor. The coach said he will miss DeCew during the team’s summer morning workouts, as “Frank was always there and great to talk to.”
Wilcox spoke of Jason Joslin, who couldn’t make the banquet because he was visiting the Naval Academy on a college visit, as someone who has really “transformed” over the years, showing a real inner drive.
The coach called Dante Marinucci a “true friend,” saying about him, “you appreciate who you are and who other people are and not what you can get out of them.”
While most cross-country runners are introverts, Wilcox said, Jacob Vold really brings a sense of outgoing and fun to the team. He said the best word to describe Vold was “zest” and that he was “uncannily good at everything he does.”
Wilcox said it was great to watch Fin Petit grow from a freshman to a senior and noted that Petit is still ramping up in his running, and he’s excited to see where he will be in a few years. The coach said the word that described Petit was “determined,” and he should “chase the hills” both in running and life.
Wilcox said of Reilly Stack that he was “wise.” He said Stack didn’t run with the team last year and his junior year was “rough,” but he came back “more mature, having figured some things out.”
For the coaches’ award, which represents teamwork, helping behind the scenes and just “being there,” the coaches named Vold the boys’ winner and junior Grace Johnson as the girls’ winner.
For the most improved award, which compares a runner’s best time from last year to this year, they named sophomore Kuper Banghart for the boys and sophomore Ella Hayes for the girls.