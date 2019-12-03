Steve Myers is once again Salida High School’s head wrestling coach.
Myers last was the Spartans’ head coach in 2014. With Mike Bena wanting to spend more time with his family, however, Myers took the reins once again this year.
“It’s one of those sports that keeps drawing you back in,” Myers said.
The new coach has been busy with the team, getting them used to his style, which he called “aggressive and more physical.”
“They’re picking it up pretty quick,” Myers said.
Myers said Bena has been in the room some and has good technique. Combining that technique with the Myers aggressiveness, he said, makes a “really good style.”
The new coach is also striving to help the individual wrestlers improve skills that will help them raise their level.
“My goal is for them to reach their goals,” Myers said, adding that the keys to doing so are “working on what needs to be done for that individual athlete.”
“It’s been going good,” Colin King said. “We have a new coach so we’re learning a lot of different moves.”
The Spartans will begin their season Saturday at Buena Vista’s tournament.
Salida will host its home tournament the following week, Dec. 14, and also host a triangular meet on Jan. 22.
The Florence tournament on Jan. 17-18 is arguably the toughest regular-season action the Spartans will see. “If you place there, there’s a good chance you’ll make it to state,” Myers said. “There are a lot of top teams, from 2A to 5A, there. There’s really good talent all the way around.”
In Gunnison, the Spartans will get to watch some of the nation’s best wrestlers with Western Colorado University’s college tournament coinciding with the high school tournament.
“I’m just looking forward to the season,” King said.
Ten Spartans are currently on the wrestling roster, including several around the same weight. While some forfeits might make it tougher for Salida to compete in duals, the individuals can still shine in tournaments.
“We’ve got a smaller team, but we enjoy people coming out and watching the guys who are putting in the work and supporting Spartan wrestling,” Myers said.