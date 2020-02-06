After three races, the Lake County Middle School alpine racers have had some impressive results so far this season.
The team, which consists of 28 racers from Salida, Buena Vista, Lake County, Colorado Springs and Denver, has finished third twice and fourth once.
Lake County hosted the first race of the 2020 season Jan. 10 at Ski Cooper.
Brady Potts led the team, and everybody else, finishing first on his home hill.
Nelson Duel finished fourth, followed by Jacob Cairns (sixth) Josiah Horning (11th) Raymond Harvey (29th), Max Fiedler (33rd), Adam Trujillo (34th) Westley Sandoval (35th), Zane Catura (39th) and Josh Salazar (40th).
For Lake County’s girls, Lucia Zettler was the fastest down the course and finished second. Kira King placed sixth and Kasey Glaser also cracked the top 10 in ninth, followed by Gemma Negel (11th), Susie Bullock (13th), Ella Bullock (15th), Rinnen Borton (16th), Stella Zettler (18th), Avery Milne (20th), Annie McFee (21st), Clara Kirr (25th), Indigo Olsen (27th), Amara Olsen (33rd), Ashlee Ebuna (41st), Sam Reap (45th) and Kyrsten White (50th).
Next, the team raced at Keystone Jan. 17 in Summit County’s home race.
Potts led the team again with a second-place finish. Cairns crossed seventh, followed by Horning (17th), Trujillo (26th), Fiedler (33rd), Catura (34th), Harvey (35th), Sandovol (41st) and Salazar (42nd).
For the girls, Zettler had the fastest performance again and finished eighth. Glaser placed 10th, followed by King (14th), Nagel (15th), Neve Pierce (17th), Bullock (22nd), Borton (26th), Annie McFee (28th), Milne (31st), Indigo Olsen (32nd), Kirr (35th), Stella Zettler (36th), Amara Olsen (39th), Ebuna (46th), White (50th) and Susie Bullock (58th).
The Panthers headed to Eldora Jan. 24 for the Boulder Valley School District’s slalom race.
Once again, Potts had the fastest time of any Panther, placing fifth. Cairns finished just behind him in sixth while Horning crossed seventh, Fiedler placed 28th, Trujillo finished 30th and Harvey came in 34th.
For the Lady Panthers, Glaser led the team at Eldora with a ninth-place finish. King finished 10th while Lucia Zettler crossed 11th, Nagel placed 18th, Bullock finished 24th followed by Milne (26th), Annie McFee (27th), Indigo Olsen (28th), Kirr (29th), Amara Olsen (30th), Stella Zettler (35th) and Ebuna (46th).