Salida Women’s Volleyball Association Feb. 4 scores:
SteamRollers won 2-1 against Fireballs: 16-21, 21-12 and 11-4.
Fiesta won 2-0 against The New Kidz on the Block, 21-17 and 21-12.
Salida Out won 2-0 against the Misfits 21-7 and 22-20.
That’s What She Set won 2-0 versus The New Kidz on the Block, 21-8 and 22-20.
Volleygirlz won 2-0 against Salida Out, 23-21 and 21-17.
Fiesta won 2-0 against the Misfits, 21-15 and 21-11.
That’s What She Set won 2-0 against Fiesta, 21-13 and 21-14.
Fireballz won 2-0 against The New Kidz on the Block, 21-18 and 21-17.
Volleygirlz won 2-1 against the SteamRollers, 17-21, 21-11 and 15-14.