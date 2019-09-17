The Salida High School boys’ golf team competed in its third and final 3A Tri-Peaks League Tournament of the season Monday at Pueblo Country Club.
The Spartans shot a 289, one stroke off their best round of the season, which they shot last week on their home course, to finish fifth of the 10 league teams at the tourney.
“A 289 is not bad; that’s right there at our low water mark,” said Salida head coach Barry Spence. “Finishing fifth, that’s acceptable.”
It was also the first time Salida had played at the course in Pueblo.
“It was a nice, tough course,” Spence said. “Knowledge of the course would have helped. Putting was very difficult. It was a good test for our kids; I’m sure it will help them down the road.”
Senior R.J. Clayton led Salida with an 88, finishing tied for 10th on the day.
“An 88 is a good score there,” Spence said. “On average, all of the scores today were high for everyone, not just Salida.”
Freshman Aiden Hadley had the next best round for the Spartans, shooting a 95. Senior Miles Murphy shot a 106 while freshman Brandon Pursell shot a 114.
St. Mary’s shot a 251 to take first, followed by Buena Vista (259), La Junta (260), Lamar (262), Salida (289), Manitou Springs (292), Trinidad (293), Colorado Springs Christian (341), Florence (358) and James Irwin (364).
Trinidad’s Lance Peters won the tournament with a 77.
St. Mary’s also locked up the league crown with the win Monday. Lamar finished second and La Junta placed third after the three tournaments combined. Salida finished seventh overall.
Murphy was the only Spartan to play in all three of the league tournaments. He finished 18th, six spots from All-League honors.
“It was a beautiful day in Pueblo,” Spence said. “We got to see a lot of good golf and play on a good course.”
Salida will hit the links again Friday, playing at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City. The regional championships will take place Sept. 25 in Aspen.
“We’ll practice the next few days and get rested up for our last couple of tournaments,” the coach said.