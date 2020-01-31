The Salida High School boys’ basketball team got back to its winning ways Thursday, beating Ellicott 77-48 to snap a three-game losing streak and get back above .500.
SHS improved to 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win, while Ellicott slipped to 5-6, 2-4.
“I’m really happy with their effort, and I’m glad to get a win after three losses in a row,” SHS head coach Donnie Kaess said.
The game was close early. Salida led by 3 points after the first quarter but extended its lead every quarter after that.
“In the first quarter we struggled and let them stay in it,” Kaess said. “The second quarter was much better, and then we came out in the third and ran away with it.”
Early 3-pointers from juniors Max Ferguson and Jonah Ellis helped SHS take an 8-2 lead. Later in the first, junior Myles Godina got fouled scoring and added one from the free-throw line to put SHS up 16-10.
The Thunderhawks would tie the game, but back-to-back buckets from Godina in the paint helped Salida take a 21-18 lead into the second.
Ellicott made the first shot in the second to get within 1 point of Salida, but the Spartans scored 17 of the next 24 points to go up by 14. Godina rejected a fast break layup in that stretch. Junior Leif Gislason also scored on a give and go and then assisted sophomore Aaron Morgan on the ensuing play.
Ellicott scored the last 6 points of the half to go into the break trailing 38-30.
The Spartans dominated the second half, winning the third quarter 22-9 and then outscoring the Thunderhawks 17-9 in the final frame to finish comfortably on top.
Salida’s defense also continued playing hard, forcing turnover after turnover.
“I thought we did good with our man-press,” Kaess said. “That really put the pressure on them, forced some turnovers and helped us extend our lead.”
Gislason scored 10 of his 17 points in the third. He also led Salida with 17 rebounds in the contest.
Ellis dribbled through Ellicott’s defense for a coast-to-coast layup in the third, helping him finish with 15 points.
Godina shot 80 percent from the field to lead SHS with 26 points. Ferguson and junior Elijah Roberts each scored 6. Sophomore Damon Redfeather (3 points), Morgan (2) and freshman Tristan Jackson (2) all came off the bench and contributed as well.
“It was great to get everybody in the game,” Kaess said.
Salida won’t have much time to enjoy the victory. The Spartans will hit the court again tonight at Lamar (9-4, 5-1).
“That will be a tough test for us,” Kaess said.