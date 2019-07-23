Eric Morton has about 50 tattoos, and he said about 90 percent of them are bike related.
Two of them, which he called merit badges, are also brand new. He got one after completing the Arizona Trail Race in April, a 750-mile mountain bike race on technical single-track throughout the dry state.
Last week he got another new tattoo – a second piece of pie on his right leg after completing his second Tour Divide, the 2,710-mile unsupported race along the Continental Divide from Banff, Canada, to the Mexican border in Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
Morton will also compete in the Colorado Trail Race beginning Saturday, the third leg of the endurance bike-packing triple crown and another chance to earn some ink. The Colorado Trail Race begins in Durango and ends in Denver, following the Colorado Trail 540 miles.
Morton said he likes the Tour Divide the most of the three and plans on doing it again in the future. “Single-track is fun, but I love the long-distance stuff,” Morton said. “I love being out in the middle of nowhere and enjoying the peacefulness; I need these races as a getaway from society.”
Morton, who’s originally from South Carolina, said he sold everything he owned, paid off his debt and then left the state in 2013 with just a bicycle and $100. His trip kept growing and eventually lasted 2½ years. Then, in 2015, while competing in his first Tour Divide, he discovered Salida.
“Coming in over Trout Creek Pass and seeing the Collegiate Peaks and Mount Shavano, that’s when I first fell in love with the valley,” he said. After two years in Denver, he moved to Salida about 1½ years ago and now works at Boneshaker Cycles in Buena Vista.
That first Tour Divide also helped him a lot with the logistics for this year’s race, knowing what time places closed and how to plan for big climbs.
“That first one really kicked my butt,” Morton said. “With anything, I have to do them twice to get the unknowns out the first time. This one I stayed happy and healthy and shaved eight days off.”
Eating right, he said, also helped him. “It might take me a little longer to get a good meal, but that’s my key to staying healthy,” he said.
When he rolled through Salida, for instance, he said a lot of people wanted to talk with him, but he had to rush off because MO Burrito was only open another half hour when he arrived in town. An overnight stay at the Brush Mountain Lodge when he first got into Colorado also helped him feel “brand new,” he said.
Morton was one of four Salidans who were among the 162 bikers who took on the challenge of the Tour Divide this year. Three of the Salidans finished, which was a higher success rate than the rest of the field. As of Monday, 75 bikers had completed the Tour Divide, nine were still active on the route, while the rest scratched.
Jimmy Bisese was the first Salidan to finish, on July 7, completing the race in 23 days, 6 hours, 18 minutes and placing 41st.
Brandi Blade finished on July 9, in 24 days, 22 hours, 29 minutes in 45th.
Morton finished on July 12, in 27 days, 15 hours, 48 minutes in 54th.
Janie Hayes led the Salida contingent while she was racing but scratched near Steamboat, 1,563.2 miles into the race. Read about her journey at JimmyAndJanie.com.
Chris Seistrep was the race’s first finisher, pedaling an average of 176.3 miles per day to finish in 15 days, 11 hours, 24 minutes.
The journey and the peacefulness are what Morton liked best.
“Canada has the most amazing Rockies out of everyone; they’re so towering and daunting,” Morton said. “Montana is pretty, but it’s such a long stretch; it feels like it’s never going to end. I love the Tetons, and it’s cool to have that stretch in Idaho. Wyoming is Wyoming; I just try to get that over with.
“As soon as Wyoming is done, you drop into some of the most beautiful sections in Colorado; that’s where the Divide shines. In New Mexico, the first day or two are really beautiful, but after Pie Town it’s really dry. New Mexico and Wyoming have some awesome stuff, but the Divide doesn’t go through it.”
Now, Morton will see more of Colorado, racing 540 miles along the Colorado Trail beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday.