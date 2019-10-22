The Salida High School boys’ soccer team finished strong to beat Manitou Springs 3-1 Monday at home.
“In the first half, it took us a while to get settled in,” Salida head coach Ben Oswald said. “We had three road games in the last week and it got into our legs.”
The Spartans still scored early and led most of the contest. In the 12th minute, senior Cole Walters-Schaler centered the ball to sophomore Riggs Gorby. Manitou’s goalie slid to try to grab the ball, but it rolled by him, and Gorby beat a Manitou player to the ball and booted it into the net to put Salida up 1-0.
Despite putting lots more shots on goal, the score didn’t budge until late in the second half.
“We had a ton of chances,” Oswald said. “I don’t know what’s up with these opposing goalkeepers, but we’ve run into some dandies.”
Senior Quinn Bosanko and sophomore Arlo Follet both forced the Mustang goalie to make some diving saves. Junior Kai Brown also blasted a hard shot that required a jumping save.
“I have to give kudos to Kai Brown,” Oswald said. “His play on the left side was particularly good.”
Around the 65th minute, Manitou evened the score. Salida got called for a penalty in its own box and Manitou scored on the penalty kick to tie the game, 1-1.
With the game tied, Salida started playing its best soccer of the day.
“We got a little nervous, but I’m proud of how we kept our heads about us,” Oswald said. “Our guys did exactly what they needed to do: defend with the ball until we got more opportunities (to score).”
Roughly five minutes after Manitou tied the game, Salida grabbed the lead back. Sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips punted the ball down the field and Manitou’s defender misplayed the ball, allowing Walters-Schaler to come away with it. With the defender chasing him down, Walters-Schaler blasted a hard shot past the goalie to put Salida up 2-1.
Three minutes later, the Spartans padded their lead. Sophomore Flyn Brown threw the ball in and Bosanko came away with it, dribbled by some defenders and fired a hard shot into the goal to put Salida up 3-1.
The Spartans kept attacking after that, and Brown came close to adding to Salida’s tally with several good opportunities.
“I’m a little frustrated for Flyn Brown because he played exceptionally well,” the coach said. “He was very dangerous all day; it was unlucky he didn’t get a goal.”
The Spartans, however, did what they needed to get the win to improve to 13-0-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Manitou slipped to 8-4-1, 3-2-1.
Oswald named Bosanko and Gorby “men of the match” for their performances.
Salida’s junior varsity lost, 1-0.
Salida has one more regular-season game left. The Spartans will host The Vanguard School (3-9, 1-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the SHS stadium.
Salida is currently the No. 1 team in Class 3A in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI), and a win on Saturday would likely give the Spartans the No. 1 seed for the state tournament.