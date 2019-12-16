The Salida High School boys’ basketball team beat Bayfield 57-39 Saturday to get back above .500.
Salida improved to 2-1 with the victory during the Buena Vista tournament while Bayfield slipped to 1-4.
“Everyone contributed,” Salida head coach Donnie Kaess said. “It was a good team win for us.”
The Spartans led 13-12 after the first quarter but outscored Bayfield 32-14 in the second and third quarters to take a big lead into the fourth.
“We had a really balanced attack,” Kaess said. “They didn’t have an answer for Myles (Godina) inside, and Jonah (Ellis), Max (Ferguson) and Elijah (Roberts) were hitting 3s on the outside.”
Bayfield started to make a comeback in the fourth, but Salida was able to squelch it. “There were a few times where we got a little sloppy and let our youth show a little,” Kaess said. “We had a big lead heading into the fourth and then let them creep back in.”
When Bayfield cut Salida’s lead down to 12, Kaess said he called a timeout to get the team to refocus. The break worked and the Spartans were able to extend their lead back to 18 before the final buzzer.
Godina scored 21 points to lead Salida. Ellis added 14.
Salida was also scheduled to play Middle Park Friday during the Buena Vista tournament, but weather kept the Panthers at home so Salida only played once during the weekend.
This week, however, Salida will play four games in five days.
On Tuesday, the Spartans will take on Class 4A Cañon City (3-1) on the road. “That’s going to be a tough game,” Kaess said. “They’re pretty good.”
Salida will then play Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the Florence tournament, taking on Gunnison (4-1), Weld Central (5-0) and then the host Huskies (0-2).
“We’ll go out and play the best we can,” Kaess said. “I really feel like we can win all four games, but I’ll be happy if we come out with at least two wins.”